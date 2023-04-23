Cwm LLC Makes New $582,000 Investment in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,579,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,451,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE NIC opened at $57.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $840.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $86.80.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

