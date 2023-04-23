Cwm LLC Purchases 1,391 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 55.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,324,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.52 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.