Cwm LLC Purchases 4,034 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,085,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,778,000 after acquiring an additional 126,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE HIG opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

