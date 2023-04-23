Cwm LLC Purchases 983 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,171,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,781,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $153.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $138.73 and a 12-month high of $176.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.62 and a 200 day moving average of $153.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

