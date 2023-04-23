Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 4.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

WELL opened at $75.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $96.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

