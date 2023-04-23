Cwm LLC Raises Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,116.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXST. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $172.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.40. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

