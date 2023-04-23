Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in ResMed by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ResMed by 196.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 14.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in ResMed by 23.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,770,000 after purchasing an additional 64,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $336,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,628,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $228.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.