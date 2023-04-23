Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PKW stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $960.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $92.76.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

