Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after acquiring an additional 561,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after purchasing an additional 917,795 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 66.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,220,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,443,000 after buying an additional 336,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -296.29%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

