Cwm LLC Sells 178 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 890.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $85.30 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.92.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.46.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

