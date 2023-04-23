Cwm LLC Sells 596 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 94,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average is $112.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

