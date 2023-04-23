D Orazio & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $165.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.88 and its 200-day moving average is $147.08. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

