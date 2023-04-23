D Orazio & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.0% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,636.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,726 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

AAPL stock opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.88 and its 200 day moving average is $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.