Data Knights Acquisition (DKDCA) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Data Knights Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Data Knights Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Knights Acquisition Competitors 48 721 1296 27 2.62

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 32.46%. Given Data Knights Acquisition’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Data Knights Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 5.26, meaning that their average stock price is 426% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A -4.45% 0.35% Data Knights Acquisition Competitors -227.43% -12.62% -7.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A $340,000.00 356.67 Data Knights Acquisition Competitors $1.63 billion $77.15 million 0.56

Data Knights Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Data Knights Acquisition. Data Knights Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

