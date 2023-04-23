DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
DBVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.
DBV Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.