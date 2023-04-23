DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVTGet Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

