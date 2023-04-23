DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

About DBV Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.



