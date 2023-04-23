Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Short Interest Update

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 802,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,924,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,625. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.68. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

