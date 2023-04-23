DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 3,638 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

ST opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

