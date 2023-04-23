DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 55,222 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 288.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,222 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:DEA opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

