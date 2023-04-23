DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SEI Investments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.6% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 47,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

