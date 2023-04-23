DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,141,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,604,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRSP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

