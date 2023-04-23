DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 135,000 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 2,092.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.77.

Farfetch Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $629.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.97 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 22.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.