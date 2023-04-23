DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,037 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1,503.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 453,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,080,000 after acquiring an additional 72,461 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.17.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $234.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $148.93 and a one year high of $263.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.07). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.