DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,171 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.58%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.