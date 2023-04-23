DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 6,500 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,851,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,817,000 after buying an additional 220,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,833,000 after buying an additional 137,392 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 115.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 303,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 21.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.6 %

Vaxcyte stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.96. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.