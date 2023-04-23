DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 9,676 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EQT were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

