DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 6,977 Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visteon from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.83.

About Visteon

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.