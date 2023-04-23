DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 657.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 394,029 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,913,000 after acquiring an additional 153,358 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 461,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 138,126 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $7,238,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

KLIC opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $58.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.