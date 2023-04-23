DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Entegris were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $73.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $120.56.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

