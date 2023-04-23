DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $613,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 116.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 106.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Shares of IIPR opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.10 and a 1-year high of $159.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01. The company has a current ratio of 27.14, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

