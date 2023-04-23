DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $624,000 Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 33.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 72.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.10. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

