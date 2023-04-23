DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $72.68.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

