DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after acquiring an additional 707,653 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 394.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 453,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 362,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $37,966,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Spotify Technology by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,790,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $133.76 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $136.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.47 and a 200-day moving average of $100.99.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

