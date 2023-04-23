DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $698,000 Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 725,103 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $903,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $52,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,411,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,978,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

