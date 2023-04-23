DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $761,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.7 %
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.42 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
