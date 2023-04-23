DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $761,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.7 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.42 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.