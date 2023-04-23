DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $820,000 Stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $7.35 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $818.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 39.54% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $28,801.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,186 in the last 90 days. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SG shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen downgraded Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

