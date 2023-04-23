DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $829,000 Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 328,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 31,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $30.23 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.69%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

