DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $846,000 Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Unity Software by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $80.62.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at $58,259,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,328 shares of company stock worth $4,926,866. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

