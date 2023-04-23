DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $887,000 Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Aramark were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Aramark by 578.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,613,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,384,000 after buying an additional 3,081,038 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after buying an additional 1,782,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Aramark by 4,311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,547,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after buying an additional 1,512,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,702,000.

Aramark Stock Up 1.2 %

ARMK opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

