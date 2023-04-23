DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $918,000 Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,417,000 after buying an additional 52,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

