DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $951,000 Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. WPWealth LLP bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 29.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $1,557.01 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,250.01 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,731.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2,094.05.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.24 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.