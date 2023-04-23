DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $990,000 Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,796,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,564 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after acquiring an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,386,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $26.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBTYK. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

