DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 66 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,701.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,035.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $795.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $797.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,091.99.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.