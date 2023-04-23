DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.68.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

