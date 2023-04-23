DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Atkore were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 289.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.62. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $154.86. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

