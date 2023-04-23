DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $77.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.92.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,060. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

