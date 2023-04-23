DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 34,570 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,444,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,305,000 after purchasing an additional 615,280 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after buying an additional 602,394 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,490,000 after buying an additional 564,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after buying an additional 552,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

