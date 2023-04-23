DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $40.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $51.71.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Avangrid Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Featured Articles

