DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Grab were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAB. Citigroup lowered their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.92.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

