DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $76,424.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,353 shares in the company, valued at $677,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $76,424.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,353 shares in the company, valued at $677,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,158 shares of company stock worth $3,203,879. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -139.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

