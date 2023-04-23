DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,903 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,084,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,070,000 after buying an additional 1,941,835 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23,941.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935,600 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,006,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176,005 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28,390,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,467 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,126,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

